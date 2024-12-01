International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.36 and last traded at $227.97. Approximately 690,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,230,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

