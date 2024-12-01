Private Trust Co. NA Has $26,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,540,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,470,000 after buying an additional 141,062 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,830,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,693,000 after acquiring an additional 185,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

