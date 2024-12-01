Private Trust Co. NA Has $49,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVR were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in NVR by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 170.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Price Performance
NVR stock opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9,395.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,643.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,052.58 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $125.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
