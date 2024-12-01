Private Trust Co. NA Buys 234 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a market cap of $887.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.