Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

