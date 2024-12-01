Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 117 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Amdocs by 204.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

