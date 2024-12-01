Private Trust Co. NA Sells 34 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $667.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.34 and a twelve month high of $682.50.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,038.72. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $1,353,233 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.