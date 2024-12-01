Private Trust Co. NA Buys 931 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

