MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 39,662,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 56,048,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,822 shares of company stock worth $2,702,877. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MARA during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 606.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MARA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MARA by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

