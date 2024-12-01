Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 566 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Relx were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 119.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

