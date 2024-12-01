Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,165,000 after acquiring an additional 235,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after acquiring an additional 687,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,565 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.