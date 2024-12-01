Private Trust Co. NA Invests $46,000 in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 88,781 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,007,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

