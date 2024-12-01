Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 255,824 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 578,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 199,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

