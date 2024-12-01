Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $417,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 516,626 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $84,901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after buying an additional 326,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after buying an additional 257,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $201.58 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

