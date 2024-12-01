Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 747 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after buying an additional 46,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,173,000 after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $225.44.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

