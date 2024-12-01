Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

ULST stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

