Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 232,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $223.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $183.90 and a 52-week high of $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

