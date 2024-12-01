2,212 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of TRI opened at $162.59 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

