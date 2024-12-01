Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $124.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

