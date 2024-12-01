Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873,781 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12,666.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

IYT stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

