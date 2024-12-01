Private Trust Co. NA Sells 980 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

