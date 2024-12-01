Private Trust Co. NA Sells 807 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

