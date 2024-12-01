TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 704.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 27.3% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $390.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $292.50 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

