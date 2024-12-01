Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.86 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

