Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $429.95 and last traded at $428.68. 612,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,380,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

