Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Down 31.1% in November

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $119,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,680,049 shares in the company, valued at $384,781,947.75. This represents a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 99,755 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $4,178,736.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,568,334.72. The trade was a 21.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,360,428 shares of company stock worth $244,916,568 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 108.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.43. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

