Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 317 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 113.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,045,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $110.23 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.