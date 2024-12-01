Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,355,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 266.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.