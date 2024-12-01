Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

