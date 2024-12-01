Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Decreases By 33.6%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of Allient stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allient has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $437.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51.
Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.28 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allient will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.
Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.
