OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $177.40 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. This trade represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

