Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

