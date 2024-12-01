First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 581,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 477,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $8,218,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.5 %

First Merchants stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). First Merchants had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

