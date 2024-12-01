Mainz Biomed Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 3rd (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 2nd.
Mainz Biomed Price Performance
NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Mainz Biomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.
