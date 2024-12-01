ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in November

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ENAV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Friday. ENAV has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

About ENAV

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

