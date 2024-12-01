ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $815.00 to $767.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ASML traded as low as $659.61 and last traded at $670.48. Approximately 1,231,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,985,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.97.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $865.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

