Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Price Up 2.3% After Dividend Announcement

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.62. 99,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 346,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

