Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Dover Price Performance

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a one year low of $139.93 and a one year high of $208.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

