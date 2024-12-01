Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,742,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 3,106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.2 days.
Separately, Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
