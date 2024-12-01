Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,742,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 3,106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.