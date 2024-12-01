DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DatChat Trading Up 2.1 %

DatChat stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. DatChat has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.26.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

