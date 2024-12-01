Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 29.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRGW opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bullfrog AI has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

