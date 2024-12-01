Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 542,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after acquiring an additional 371,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

