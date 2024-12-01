Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 4th

Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 4th. Rapport Therapeutics had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $136,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Rapport Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $117,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

