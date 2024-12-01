Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, December 13th

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, December 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 12th.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. Entergy has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,431. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,506 shares of company stock worth $2,073,670 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

