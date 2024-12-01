Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Grows By 19.7%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $281,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,617.18. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 55.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 206,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,173,000 after acquiring an additional 159,659 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 428.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

