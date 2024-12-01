Pure Storage (PSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.99 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 132.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,588. This represents a 21.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.