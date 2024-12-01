Couchbase (BASE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Couchbase has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $20.51 on Friday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,448 shares of company stock valued at $180,742. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

