Okta (OKTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta Stock Up 1.5 %

Okta stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $66.69 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,475.63. This trade represents a 40.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock worth $35,701,361. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

