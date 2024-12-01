Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EKSO. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
