Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.